Crude-Traders seek clarity around Nigerian output decision for May

Lagos, April 28 - Market participants awaited concrete plans on Nigerian crude oil output for May and June as the state oil company was in discussions with local companies

and international majors on how to rein in supply amid a production cut pact and poor sales.

* Trading sources said Nigeria's NNPC was communicating with international firms on how to reduce output to align with an unprecedented producer cut pact. * May official selling prices and June export programmes were delayed pending a resolution to the issue, and traders offered contending accounts of how advanced discussions were. * A possible crux to the talks revolved around whether producers in Nigeria would comport to an across-the-board cut or more of a burden would be saddled by offshore fields, in which

the NNPC is not as exposed.

* A source from at least one energy major expressed confidence that its offshore output would remain steady, but traders awaited a downward revision of May and June volumes.

* Angola’s export programme for June had yet to be finalised but was expected to be revised down slightly from a planned 42 cargoes, possibly to comport to the producer cut deal.

* Slight changes in the form of loading delays appeared for the May export schedule.

* Thirty workers at an offshore oil platform in Equatorial Guinea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, sources said, but production was not impacted.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...