Buhari mourns Kyari, Shehu of Bama Dies From Undisclosed Ailment, Buhari

Alhaji Ibrahim Kyari Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, the Shehu of Bama, in Borno State, is dead. The State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jato, made the disclosure on Monday in Maiduguri.

Abba-Jato said the first class traditional ruler passed away at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) of yet to be disclosed ailment.

“We are expecting a more detailed statement from Bama Emirate,” Abba-Jato said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Shehu had last week hosted Journalists who went to console him after the death of one of his subjects, Malam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Buhari.

Buhari Mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of the Emir of Bama, describing him as “a humble and unassuming traditional ruler.”

“The demise of Kyari El-Kanemi is not only a loss to Borno State, but the country at large,” President Buhari said in a condolence statement in Abuja on Monday.

According to the President “the Emir was a champion of unity and peaceful coexistence, and the country will remember him for this commitment to its unity.”

President Buhari also said “the late Emir of Bama had played his role well by identifying with the interest of his people at all times by being their voice.”

While extending his condolences to the Shehu of Borno and the Borno State Government over the death, the President prayed Allah to forgive the deceased and grant him eternal peace in paradise for his good deeds.

