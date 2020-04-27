chaos in Lagos state as Ibeju Lekki youths protest against FG’s lockdown, Restrictions

…Set trucks, vehicles ablaze

There were serious protests in Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State on Monday as irate youths and other residents of the area trooped out to protest the continuous lockdown, ordered by the Federal Government in the state.

While some of the youths carried placards pleading that the lockdown be stopped, others shouted at the top of their voices that the lockdown was a harbinger of hunger, as they are very hungry with their families.

Yusuf Olakunle, one of the youths with the placards said, the situation was already getting out of hand, as he relied on whatever sales he makes from his shop to feed his family. He said since the beginning of the lockdown, it has become very difficult to feed his family, noting that his wife is now 7 months pregnant.

Another protester, who said he works with one of the contractors in Dangote refinery, said since the refinery stopped all contractors from working as a result of the federal government ordered lockdown, eating and feeding his family and siblings has been a very big issue.

He said: “I am the breadwinner of my family and I am a welder who works with one of the contractors in Dangote refinery. But, since this lockdown began, I don’t have any work to do; hence there is no money to buy food for my family. I will rather be killed by the virus than die of hunger; the federal government should stop the lockdown.”

The irate youths, who burnt used tires on the road, also set ablaze trucks and some company vehicles which ran into their procession.

Meanwhile the Onilekki of Lekki, HRM, Olumuyiwa Liasimm Ogunbekun appealed to the youths to be calm and law abiding as country is going through tough times as a result of COVID-19 pandemic; adding that the Dangote Refinery still remains their major source of daily earnings as more jobs are continuously created”

It would be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria four weeks ago imposed lockdown on the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has advised the Federal Government to again extend the lockdown, which ends on Monday. This, the association said, would help to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease.

It added that with the “exponential” rise in the number of cases recorded across the country daily, people should not see the lockdown as a punishment but a necessary measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus. It, however, stressed the need for fair distribution of the palliatives to cushion the hardship the restriction had caused Nigerians.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...