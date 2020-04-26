Gov. Akerelodu sacks aide for wilful neglect of duty

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has sacked Mr Banji Adewumi, his Special Assistant on Youths and Students Affairs, for dereliction of duty.

Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement on Friday in Akure, said Adewumi was relieved of his appointment because he abandoned his responsibilities.

“It was recently discovered that Adewumi has abandoned the office and his responsibilities for some months now, and that he is no longer resident in the country.

“Expectedly, his absence has made the office suffer serious neglect, which if left unattended to, may lead to incalculable damage in the relationship between the government and the students’ population,’’ he said.

Ajiboye said that the governor has approved the appointment of Mr Ogunyemi Ojo, as his new Special Assistant on Youths and Students’ Affairs.

“The governor wishes the new appointee success in his job and urged him to see his assignment as a challenge to create a platform for robust relationship between the government and youths in the state,’’ he said. (NAN)

