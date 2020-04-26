Angola’s Sonangol begins selling assets in firms

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
76

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Angolan state oil company Sonangol said on Friday it has opened a public tender to sell its stakes in some private firms as part of a government bid to privatise key state assets including parts of Sonangol itself by 2022.

Describing Sonangol as an “octopus,” the country’s minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo, has said it would need to shed stakes in everything from hotels to aviation around the world before a 30% share sale in 2022.

Sonangol is divesting 30% of its capital in oil and gas contractor Petromar, Sonadiets Ltd and Sonadiets Services SA, 51% in Sonatide Marine Ltd and Sonatide Marine Angola Ltd and 40% in Sonamet Industrial SA and Sonacergy Services and Construction Petroleum Ltd, it said in a statement.

The list also includes a 33.3% stake in SBM Shipyard, a joint venture with Dutch-based SBM Offshore NV that provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry and 10% in Paenal, whose activities include building and engineering a fabrication yard.

The Angolan state will exit full or part ownership of 81 companies this year via public tender, including six by auction and three in IPOs, with 12 set to be privatized in 2021 and four in 2022, according to state news agency Angop.

Among the last will be Sonangol, along with state-owned diamond company Endiama.

Sonangol said interested parties must submit their applications by May 30, with applications for Sonatide Marine Ltd, Sonatide Marine Angola Ltd, Sonadiets Ltd and Sonadiets Services SA due on May 15.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg; Editing by Matthew Lewis

SHARE
Previous articleIMF approves $309 mln in emergency financing to Mozambique to address coronavirus hit
Next articleHow Africa risks reeling from a health crisis to a food crisis
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.