FirstBank mourns staff killed by COVID19

FirstBank mourns as we confirm the loss of our staff, Abdullahi Lawal who until his passing worked at our Kano Main Branch.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time as we do all that is necessary to support them. We ask that all necessary courtesies be extended to the family so they can grieve privately.

As a responsible corporate organization, FirstBank has been at the fore-front of the concerted efforts against the coronavirus pandemic alongside others.

We have robust protocols in place including practicing social distancing, frequently disinfecting our buildings and locations even whilst ensuring services are available through our alternative channels such as our ATMs and other digital platforms.

We have immediately therefore, shut down access to the premises as we disinfect the entire location and ask all staff and customers who may have been in contact with our late colleague to follow the NCDC guidelines and self-isolate. We will, as a matter of course, extend all possible support to staff and customers at this difficult time.

Our thoughts are with the family he left behind and indeed with the wider FirstBank family who mourn this loss deeply at this time.

We remain committed to protecting the health and safety of all staff, customers and host communities, as together the fight against coronavirus will be won.

