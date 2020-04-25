FGN Bond Stop Rates Moderate for All Maturities on Demand Pressure…

In the just concluded week, DMO sold FGN

bonds worth N156.06 billion at the primary

market auction, viz: 5-year, 12.75% FGN APR 2023 worth N30.07 billion, 15-year, 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 paper worth N72.25 billon and 30-year, 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 debt worth N53.74 billion.

Given the high demand, stop rates for all maturities moderated in line with our

expectations: stop rate for 5-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds fell to 9.00% (from 10.00%), 12.00% (from 12.50%) and 12.50% (from 12.98%) respectively.

However, the values of FGN bonds traded at the over-the-counter (OTC) segment moved in mixed directions: the the 7-year, 13.53% FGN MAR 2025 note and the 20-year, 16.25% FGN APR 2037 bond gained N5.24 and N5.31 respectively; their corresponding yields fell further to 9.66% (from 10.96%) and 11.70% (from 12.30%) respectively.

However, the 10-year, 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 debt lost N0.55, its yield rose to 11.61% (from 11.51%).

Elsewhere, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market depreciated for all maturities tracked.

The 10-year, 6.75% JAN 28, 2021 bond, 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23, 2038 paper and 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047 debt lost USD2.53, USD3.53 and USD4.19; while their corresponding yields rose to 17.37% (from 13.31%), 11.59% (from 10.99%) and 11.28% (from 10.63%) respectively.

In the new week, we expect OTC bond prices to appreciate (and yields to moderate) against the backdrop of expected boost in financial system.

