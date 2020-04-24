West African countries to issue $1.4 billion in coronavirus bonds

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
109

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – The members of the West African monetary union UEMOA plan to raise 846 billion CFA francs ($1.40 billion) on the regional debt market in response to the coronavirus crisis, lead manager UMOA-Titres said on Thursday.

The issue of the so-called COVID-19 social coupons will begin next Monday, UMOA-Titres said in an emailed announcement, adding that the instrument would benefit from access to a special refinancing office at the regional central bank.

UEMOA’s members are Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alison Williams

SHARE
Previous articleBill Gates explain how to reopen global economy after pandemic die down
Next articleSouth Africa to begin phased easing of lockdown on May 1
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.