Facebook extends Coronavirus Information Center to 24 African countries

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center is featured at the top of News Feed and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus

April 24, 2020/Facebook

Facebook (www.Facebook.com) is expanding its Coronavirus Information Center to 24 more countries in Africa as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering people around the world with timely and accurate news from trusted health authorities.

(Source: Facebook )
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center is featured at the top of News Feed and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus. It includes real-time updates from national official sources, regional and global organizations such as the Africa Center for Disease Control (https://bit.ly/3cH9PN5) and the World Health Organization as well as helpful resources – articles, videos and posts – and tips about social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Facebook users can opt-in to the Center to get notifications and see updates in their News Feed from official government, regional or global health authorities.

Facebook’s Director of Public Policy, Africa, Kojo Boakye, says: “Facebook is supporting the public health community’s work across the world to keep all communities informed during the coronavirus pandemic. We are happy to provide nearly every country in Sub-Saharan Africa with its own Information Center so people across the continent have a central place to find authoritative information around COVID-19.”

The new countries where Facebook is launching the Coronavirus Information Center are:

Botswana
Burundi
Central African Republic
Comoros
Congo
Djibouti
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Eswatini
Gambia
Guinea-Bissau
Lesotho
Madagascar
Malawi
Mozambique
Namibia
Rwanda
Sao Tome and Principe
Sierra Leone
South Sudan
Tanzania
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe
The Coronavirus Information Center is already in place in the following sub-Sahara African countries:

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Chad
Côte d’Ivoire
Ethiopia
Gabon
Guinea
Kenya
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Nigeria
Senegal
Seychelles
South Africa
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
Togo

