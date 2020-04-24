COVID-19: UNIBEN directs compulsory use of face masks in campus

The Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo has directed compulsory use of face masks in its campus to curtail the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, announced the directive in a statement issued on Friday in Benin.

“This is in line with the Edo State Government’s policy, in the efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Staff, residents and visitors to UNIBEN campuses are thereby advised to comply with this directive.

“No one should transact any business or engage in any form of interaction with others in the offices and within the public spaces without a face mask”.

“Everyone is enjoined to cooperate with security personnel, charged with carrying out infrared thermometer testing at the gates,” she said.

Ehanire advised the general public to obey the directive of the Federal Government, including practising social distancing, washing of hands frequently and staying at home.(NAN)

