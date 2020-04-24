COVID-19: Sokoto psychiatric hospital restricts admission of patients

The Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Kware in Sokoto, on Friday renewed its directives on restriction of visitors and admission of patients to the the facility as part of measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The hospital’s Head of Administration, Mr Abdullahi Gada in a statement made available to newsmen in Sokoto, said that the hospital now only accepts patients on emergency.

Gada said the hospital’s Covid-19 committee had directed all personnel to use Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) at all times.

According to him, all category of workers were mandated to use face masks to cover their mouth and nose while visitors were also encouraged to do so.

”It is compulsory for all the frontline service providers in the hospital to use hand gloves and constantly use sanitizers while on duty.

“Hand washing instruments and soap are provided at strategic areas and entrances into the hospital for every visitor and hospital community members to use ” Gada said.

The hospital head of administration added that screening points have been reenforced to monitor visitors and subject them to maximum scrutiny.

“Workers are enjoined to adhere to social distancing and other government approved measures to guard against the spread of the disease.

“We ensure two-metre patients’ bed spacing arrangement and discourage congestion in the Outpatient Department (OPD),” Gada added.

He advised workers in the hospital to avoid crowds, adding that meetings had been suspended in the facility.

Gada said that the measures were in line with the Federal Government’s directives to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He commended the federal government’s efforts in containing the spread of the COVID-19 and urged the public to channel any complain of laxity on precautions in the hospital to 07064759888.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hospital had begun the production of hand sanitizers for use by its personnel. (NAN)

