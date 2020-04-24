COVID-19: FG donates 1,800 bags of rice to Gombe Govt

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has donated 1,800 bags of rice to Gombe state Government as palliative to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

Presenting the items in Gombe on Friday, Malam Grema Alhaji Director Humanitarian Affairs ,Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, says the palliative was to assist the state government in response to COVID-19 which was ravaging the world.

He said the donation targeted the widows, persons with disabilities among other vulnerable persons in the society.

“I am presenting 1,800 bags of rice to you from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for onward distribution to widows, disabled persons and other vulnerable persons in the society,” he said.

Receiving the items, Mr Manessah Jatau Deputy Governor, Gombe state, thanked the Federal Government for the gesture, adding that inline with the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari the rice would be distributed justifiably.

Jatau further appealed to Gombe people to abide by the measures put in place by government to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

He said with four cases of COVID-19 in the state, people should obey the laws so that the spread would not get out of control as four out of the 11 Local Government Areas recorded the case.(NAN)

