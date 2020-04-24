Banking stocks spur Domestic Equities Market Index Rebound by 0.57%

NIBOR Rises for All Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Strain……

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.57% to close at 22,599.38 points on renewed bargain hunting activity even as the Exchange printed 16 gainers as against 14 losers at the close of trade

. Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 15.80%. Specifically, Tickers such as MTN, CADBURY, GUARANTY, ETI and ZENITH advanced by 4%, 7.97%, 2.12%, 2.22% and 1.08% respectively.

Of the five indices tracked; only the NSE Banking appreciated by 1.22% to close at 261.54 points. The NSE Insurance, NSE consumer goods and NSE Industrial indices declined by 0.40%, 0.29% and 0.56%.

Meanwhile, the volume of shares traded rose by 5.04% to 0.21 billion units while the value of shares traded declined by 33.47% to 2.2 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for all tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain; however, NITTY declined for most maturities on demand pressure.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds declined for most maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond rose for all maturities tracked.

