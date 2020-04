DUBAI (Reuters) – African Union (AU) special envoy Tidjane Thiam on Thursday said a widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus in Africa would be a disaster for the continent.

Africa, with 1.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people, has “no capacity” to treat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, he said in an online conference.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

