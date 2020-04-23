W. Africa Crude-Dated Brent plunge hits West African oil prices

LONDON, April 22 - A plunge in Brent crude oil

futures this week has dragged down the dated Brent benchmark on

which most physical oil trades and left sellers of West African

crude especially hard hit.

* Dated Brent crude, assessed by S&P Global Platts, plumbed

over two-decade lows along with front-month futures contracts

and stood just below $14 a barrel on Wednesday.

* That meant prices of physical crude grades around the

world plumbed new lows, and West African grades – which have

suffered relatively large gluts and lack of buyer interest due

to long voyage times – are being offered even more cheaply.

* Still, traders said, sales continued to be slow as storage

in many key markets was approaching maximum capacity and

refinery activity slowed amid economic lockdowns.

* Sellers of Nigerian Bonny Light and Qua Iboe crude were

offering the lighter grades for a discount of almost $5 compared

to dated Brent, traders said.

* Nigeria’s NNPC was still finalizing official selling prices ahead of June loading programmes, after last month’s

figures stood at record lows.

* “We have to cut down, … with or without OPEC output cut

deal,” Mele Kyari, the head of the NNPC told a local newspaper,

adding that limited storage would force output curbs.

* Just over five cargoes of Angolan oil remained for export

in May.

RELATED NEWS * The U.S. SEC has closed its investigation into Eni over the Italian oil major's activity in Nigeria and

the Congo without recommending further action, Eni said on

Wednesday.

* At least three Indian refiners have curbed oil imports

from Middle East producers, including Saudi Arabia, for May

because of storage constraints as local fuel demand slumped

following the coronavirus outbreak, company officials said.

* Stockpiles of crude, along with gasoline and distillate

fuels rose sharply last week as more oil heads into storage due

to weak demand induced by the coronavirus pandemic, the Energy

Information Administration said on Wednesday.

