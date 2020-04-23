Tambuwal constitutes “COVID-19 friendly Ramadan feeding committee” in Sokoto

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has constituted a 32-member “COVID-19 friendly Ramadan” feeding programme committee in the state.

Tambuwal in a statement issued by his special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello, said the feeding programme, is a slight departure from its kind executed in the past.

The governor said the programmed will take cognizance of the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Although the number of feeding centres in the state has been increased from 137 in 2019 to 150 this year, steps have been taken to ensure that they are not crowded during breakfast distribution sessions.

“This is in order to ensure that we observe the guidelines, raw food would be mainly given to the beneficiaries while some selected centers will be designated to provide only takeaways,” he explained.

The governor further explained that the rise in the amount to be spent from N380 million in 2019 to N500 million this year, is informed by the increase in the number of envisaged beneficiaries and the increase in the prices of commodities.

Tambuwal said that the committee will be headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Saidu Umar, while House of Representatives member representing Silame/Binji Federal Constituency, Alhaji Mani Maishunku (PDP- Sokoto) will serve as member.

“Other members are: Abubakar Shamaki, Abdullahi Maigwandu, Bello Aliyu, Malam Abubakar Jibril, Malam Abubakar Mabera, Malam Auwal Romo, Malam Lawal Maidoki, Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, Malam Bello Yabo and Malam Yahaya Na Malam Boyi.

“Also on board are: Prof. Mansur Ibrahim, Malam Amadu Helele, Malam Nura Hausare, Dr Jabir Sani-Maihula, Malam Zaruku Masallacin Shehu, Malam Husaini Gandu, Ibrahim No Delay, Farouk Suyudi and Bello Guiwa.

“The remaining members are: Sarkin Yakin Gagi, Ubandoman Sabon Birni, Sarkin Kudun Guiwa, Prof. Sadiya Bello, Malama Aishatu Salihu, Malama Zainab Binji, Hajiya Inno Attahiru and Hajiya Fati Illo .

“The State Ministry of Health and all security agencies in the state would be represented by one person each.

“A former Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Religious Affairs, Alhaji Bello Mailato, would serve as Secretary to the Committee,” the governor said. (NAN)

