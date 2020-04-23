Nigerian crude export programmes expected, buyers elusive

LONDON, April 23 - West African crude oil exporters continued to grapple with record low prices and depressed demand as buyers sought imports closer to home. * Price differentials for physical crude improved slightly

for Mediterranean and Russian grades after the dated Brent benchmark hit two-decade lows on Tuesday but rebounded.

* Traders said demand was still low but refiners had more capacity than in other geographies, especially the United

States, and noted Chinese buying of Russian oil had picked up.

* The moves provided little clarity for West African oil

traders as offer prices continued to be largely held for private discussions as the market held off on crude for later delivery.

* Nigeria’s NNPC was meeting on Thursday to finalize official selling prices for May and export volumes for June, which traders expect to be reduced somewhat due to a producer

output cut pact this month.

* With at least three dozen unsold cargoes still available

for export in April and May, Nigerian oil faces one of the most difficult paths to market with even key grade Bonny Light heard to be offered at dated Brent minus $5.

* A tender by Indonesia’s Pertamina for light crude for

delivery in the second half of the year was met in part by Nigerian crude, two trade sources said, but details did not

emerge.

* Angolan oil for export in May had almost sold out as new cargoes for June attracted little interest, with traders seeing China as the only key buyer possibly interested in purchases.

RELATED NEWS * China's second quarter fuel demand is forecast to rebound from the first quarter, nearly matching year-ago levels, as Beijing lifts curbs to contain its coronavirus outbreak and resume the full output of the world's second-largest

economy.

* OPEC’s share of India’s oil imports fell to 78.3% in 2019/20, its lowest in at least 19 years, data obtained from

industry and trade sources show, as refiners in Asia’s third biggest economy increased imports of U.S. and Mediterranean

grades.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...