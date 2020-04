Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has said about 40 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in the country.

The minister disclosed this on Thursday during the live briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The minister urged frontline workers to always protect themselves when treating patients.

