Nigeria needs oil price at $144 per barrel to balance it’s breakeven

Nigeria needs $144 per barrel to recovery from economic slump spurred by oil prices slump due to the global pandemic and oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, Naija247news understand.

According to the IMF’s projected fiscal breakeven for countries depending on the commodity for its revenue.

An oil-exporting country’s “fiscal breakeven” oil price is the minimum price per barrel that the country needs in order to meet its expected spending needs while balancing its budget . Oil prices below this level should result in budget deficits unless government policies change.

The lender stated that oil price oil needs to rise at across the course of a year for an individual country to balance its books.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva acknowledged in a recent statement that Nigeria faces “twin shocks” from the pandemic and associated oil price plunge. Meanwhile, ratings agencies Fitch and S&P have downgraded Nigeria’s credit rating in recent weeks on the back of the oil slump.

The countries on the West Coast (of Africa) the most dependent on oil exports for export revenues and government income – Nigeria, Angola, Gabon, Congo Republic – will be scrambling to borrow from lenders who will have serious doubts about their ability to repay, and who will be tough negotiators when it comes to determining the value of the mineral assets these governments will try suggesting as collateral,” according to a research note from NKC African Economics on Tuesday.

More woes for Nigeria over Brent collapse

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s benchmark grades, Bonny Light, fell to about $12 or $13 a barrel this week, according to traders monitoring the West African market.

The deeply loss-making level shines a light on a chasm that’s emerged between real crude prices that producers are fetching, and headline futures contracts like Brent, which stood at about $28on Friday.

For Nigeria, that could become a particular challenge, since the country has very little space to store supplies if they’re unwanted.

“That seems to be the first real point of a bust, with no onshore storage, so it has to go onto ships,” said Spencer Welch, a director on the oil markets and downstream team at IHS Markit.

The prices are well below the cost of producing oil in Nigeria — about $22 a barrel, and lower still than the the nation’s fiscal breakeven, assessed by Fitch Ratings about $133 a barrel. Nigeria depends on crude sales for half of government revenues and 90% of foreign exchange earnings.

While Nigeria’s plight is playing out across the world, with actual oil cargoes often trading at huge discounts to headline futures, the pain is particularly acute for Africa’s biggest economy because of its oil dependence and an inability to store.

According to IHS Markit, Nigeria would run out of storage space quickly if it couldn’t find ships to take its oil.

The country sells its barrels at premiums or — more recently — discounts to Dated Brent, a physical North Sea crude price that’s published by S&P Global Platts.

Dated Brent was at about $18.10 a barrel on Wednesday, and Bonny Light was $5.70 less than that, according to traders. That works out at about $12.40.

An official from the country’s finance ministry refered calls to the state oil company, which didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

When headline oil futures were around $22 a barrel last month, Mele Kyari, the boss of the state oil company, said that Nigeria would be “out of business” at such levels, according to a local media report.

The weakness afflicting Nigeria is global

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...