Military fighter jets destroy terrorists’ abode in Borno – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), has destroyed compounds housing Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) leaders at Bulawa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said the air strikes were executed on April 21 based on credible human intelligence as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions that led to the identification of the target compounds within the settlement.

He explained that the fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force to take out the compounds scored accurate hits in the target area leading to the destruction of some of the structures.

According to him, some of the terrorists occupying the compounds were neutralised in the attack.

“Boko Haram fighters, who attempted to reposition to engage the attacking aircraft, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the jets.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation,” he said. (NAN)

