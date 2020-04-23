Lagos Equities Market Index Plunges by 1.36% on Renewed Bearish Activity

As NIBOR Declines for All Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Ease…

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) declined by 1.36% to close at 22,470.79 points on renewed bearish activity despite the Exchange printing 17 gainers as against 15 losers at the close of trade.

Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI worsened to 16.28%.

Specifically, Bellwether stocks such as NESTLE, DANGCEM and BUACEMENT tanked by 6.67%, 3.31% and 5.31% respectively.

Hence, the NSE Consumer goods and NSE Industrial indices plunged by 3.30% and 3.82% respectively.

Also, the NSE Insurance and NSE oil/gas index closed in red except for NSE Banking index which rose by 0.71%.

Meanwhile, the volume and value of shares traded rose by 8.19% and 81.25% to 0.21 billion units and 3.3 billion respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR declined for all tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity ease; however, NITTY moved in mixed directions across maturities.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds moved in mixed directions across maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond rose for all maturities tracked amid bullish activity.

