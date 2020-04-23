IMF to decide Nigeria’s financial aid request April 28

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
112

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet next week Tuesday, April 28, to decide on Nigeria’s request for financial aid.

Nigeria submitted a request for $3.4 billion under the IMF’s rapid financing instrument.

The rapid financing instrument is a short-term facility that typically bears interest.

Speaking at the just-concluded spring meetings of IMF and World Bank Group, Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, had said aid requests from sub-Saharan African countries would be prioritised during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Osinbajo meets IMF, World Bank on economic stimulus

Georgieva said: “Sub-Saharan Africa ought to be the centre of our attention and it is. We now have more than 30 countries applying for emergency financing. We are prioritising and rapidly responding to this request recognising how critical this lifeline is for them.”

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted global supply chains with ripple effects in various sectors. The pandemic is said to have wiped out at least 30% of global oil demand which led to a supply glut and a dip in crude oil prices.

SHARE
Previous articleAccess bank champions sustainability goals through diverse CSR projects
Next articleHow the oil price collapse will hit revenues of Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and other major exporters
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.