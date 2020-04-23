FG delivers 2,262 bags of rice, oil, sugar to Kebbi

The Federal Government has presented food consignment as a palliative to the Kebbi Government.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi made this known in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Malam Yahaya Sarki in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

“The Federal Government has delivered three truck-load of food items to the state, comprising of 2,262 bags of 50kg rice, oil and sugar.

“Also, the Minister for Humanitarian Services, Hajiya Sa’adiyya Umar, will visit Kebbi to disburse the conditional cash transfer to vulnerable persons on behalf of the Federal Government,” the governor said.

Bagudu commended President Muhammad Buhari for providing succour to the vulnerable.

He also commended the federal government’s efforts towards containing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The governor also commended the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 for their effort towards containing the spread of the virus.

The state government, he said, would concretise its task force’s operation for desired results.

The governor also commended traditional rulers, religious leaders, security services, media, labour unions, driver’s union and vehicle owners, women and youth groups for their cooperation to the administration in checking the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic to the state.

Bagudu disclosed that for now, there would be no lockdown in the state, and people would be allowed to move freel.

He however cautioned them to observe all precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

”Meetings with Islamic religious leaders have been ongoing to look into the possibility of sponsorship of Ramadan ‘Tafsir’ on radios and televisions, conduct by ‘Ulama’ in recognition of suspension of such congregational Tafsir and ‘Tarawih’ prayers in mosques, nationwide in this coming Ramadan.

”Also the task force has been directed to engage the media on regular basis so as to avail the public more information on COVID-19 and intensify live programmes on television and radio. (NAN)

