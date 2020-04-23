COVID-19: Rumours of dumping street urchins hatched to create panic – Kogi

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
115

The Kogi State government has dismissed alleged rumours that some street urchins from Kano were dropped at the Nataco area of the capital, Lokoja.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Thursday, described the rumour as the machinations of fake news carriers and proponents of irresponsible and reprehensible yellow journalism.

Addressing the issue, Fanwo said that the rumour was “hatched to create panic in the state.”

According to him: “We have no such in the state. We have interfaced with residents of the area and security agencies in those areas. It was nothing but a blatant stream of lies flowing from the evil fountains of the enemies of the state.

Read Also; We still have one COVID-19 patient in Osun, says Oyetola
“The Kogi State government enjoys cordial relationship with its Kano counterparts and in fact, all the states of the federation.

“There was no truth in the story. However, we have charged security agencies across the state to be on red alert to ensure our people continue to enjoy security protection.”

He urged the people of the state to go about their businesses and disregard the “orchestrated falsehood,” saying that government

SHARE
Previous articleCOVID-19: Nigeria’s Buhari joins ECOWAS heads seek debt cancellation for African countries
Next articleCOVID-19: Borno records one death, tests 64
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.