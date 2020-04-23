COVID-19: Rumours of dumping street urchins hatched to create panic – Kogi

The Kogi State government has dismissed alleged rumours that some street urchins from Kano were dropped at the Nataco area of the capital, Lokoja.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Thursday, described the rumour as the machinations of fake news carriers and proponents of irresponsible and reprehensible yellow journalism.

Addressing the issue, Fanwo said that the rumour was “hatched to create panic in the state.”

According to him: “We have no such in the state. We have interfaced with residents of the area and security agencies in those areas. It was nothing but a blatant stream of lies flowing from the evil fountains of the enemies of the state.

“The Kogi State government enjoys cordial relationship with its Kano counterparts and in fact, all the states of the federation.

“There was no truth in the story. However, we have charged security agencies across the state to be on red alert to ensure our people continue to enjoy security protection.”

He urged the people of the state to go about their businesses and disregard the “orchestrated falsehood,” saying that government

