COVID-19 Curfew: We'll impound violators' vehicles in Ondo – FRSC

Naija247news Media
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will impound vehicles of the violators of the 7.00p.m to 7.00a.m curfew in Ondo State Government against the spread of novel Coronavirus.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Ore that the violators would also be prosecuted by the mobile court to be instituted by the state government.

Aladenika said that FRSC personnel were already enforcing the curfew and that motorists had been complying with the order since it began last week.

“Our personnel have been enforcing the curfew and generally motorists in the state have been complying with the curfew imposed by the state government against the spread COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will impound any vehicle who flouts this curfew, and the driver will also be prosecuted at the mobile court which will be instituted by the state government,” he said.

The FRSC boss, however, advised motorists to comply with the order.

He said that it was for the well-being of citizens of the state to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

(NAN)

