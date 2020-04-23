COVID-19: Borno records one death, tests 64

The Borno State Committee on the Control and Prevention of COVID-19 has launched an aggressive hunt for contacts of the dead index case in the state.

To this end, a total of 64 persons have been traced and their samples tested.

Out of the number, 55 of them came out negative and nine came positive as at Wednesday.

These were disclosed by the Deputy Governor, Hon Umar Kadafur, who is also chairman of the committee on Thursday.

“A total of 64 tests have so far been carried out on persons believed to have had contacts with Borno’s index case, from which 50 persons have tested negative, while nine tested positive, Deputy Governor and chairman of the high-powered response team, Umar Kadafur has said.

Kadafur added five results were being awaited while 11 additional samples have been collected from Pulka where the index case emanated and have been sent for testing.

Nine positive cases were already captured by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Tuesday night.

Another case of death, according to the Deputy Governor, was added to the list of Borno cases.

