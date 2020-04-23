COVID-19: 73 prison inmates regain freedom in Delta

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
108

The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Marshal Umukoro, on Wednesday released 73 inmates at the Ogwashi-Uku and Agbor Correctional Centres in Delta.

Umukoro, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the exercise, stated that the gesture was part of an interim measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He disclosed that the categories of inmates qualified for pardon included inmates who are 60 years and above.

The chief judge also stated that inmates with health issues likely to terminate in death and inmates with minor offenses were considered for the pardon.

According to him, inmates who have less than 3 years term left to serve having served a substantial term were also considered.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a breakdown of the beneficiaries showed that

45 male inmates and 1 female inmate were released at the Correctional centre in Agbor, while 27 male inmates where set free at the Correctional centre in Ogwashi – Uku.

The Controller of Corrections, Delta State command, Mr Friday Esezobor, who spoke on behalf of the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, urged the released inmates to be of good behaviour.

He advised them not to return to crime and criminality, but rather channel their time and energy into a productive ventures.

Esezobor expressed the NCS’s appreciation to the state government for the kind gesture.(NAN)

SHARE
Previous articleMilitary fighter jets destroy terrorists’ abode in Borno – DHQ
Next articleGov. Ganduje re-appoints anti-graft agency chairman
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.