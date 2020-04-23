BREAKING: Lebanese who advertised Nigerian for sale arrested

A Lebanese man, Wael Jerro, has been arrested for advertising a Nigerian lady for sale on Facebook.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed this in a tweet on Thursday, a day after Lebanese authorities condemned the incident.

It noted that following the Facebook post by the suspect, the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon had swung into action.

An international passport said to have been obtained from the victim in May 2018 revealed that she hailed from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

NIDCOM said the case was reported to the Lebanese authorities while a manhunt was launched to apprehend the suspect.

According to it, the Lebanese Ministry of Labour issued a statement in which it said Jerro’s action was completely unethical and in contravention of the country’s laws.

