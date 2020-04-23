BREAKING: Lagos records new COVID-19 related deaths

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
81

Lagos state has recorded two new coronavirus death.

Lagos Commissioner for Health Professor Akin Abayomi confirmed this in a Tweet on Thursday.

He said 74 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday which brings the total confirmed cases in the state to 512.

He said “74 new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos on the 22nd of April, 2020
“Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos rises to 512
“Lagos recorded 2 more #COVID19 related deaths.”

Total number of COVID19 deaths in Lagos is 18.

SHARE
Previous articleCOVID-19: Super Eagles player, Musa dismisses positive test
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.