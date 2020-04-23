APC state chairmen suggest way to select Abba Kyari’s successor

The Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the party’s national hierarchy to recommend a new chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. Daily Trust reports that underground machinations have since begun for who will fill the vacuum created by the death of Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to the president. The forum’s recommendation was contained in a statement issued to condole with the president over the death of his late Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari. The statement was signed by the forum’s chairman who is also the Borno State APC Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori. According to him, the death of Abba Kyari would affect the leadership of APC as he was the go-between the party and the president. Dalori said the death of Kyari should be a signpost for Nigerians on the issue of the coronavirus pandemic and to take the stay-at-home serious, giving the fact that he (Kyari) got all the necessary medical attention. He also cautioned those jostling to replace the late Abba Kyari, noting that the office of Chief of Staff was vital to the attainment of the policies of the president. “We commiserate also with the government of Borno State, Borno APC and the bereaved family. “It is pertinent that we state that those jostling to replace Abba Kyari should know that it is a job of a confidant, who will help the president to achieve his goals in governance. “The forum calls on the leadership of APC to find a way to help in stabilising the president and possibly recommend somebody that would be an asset as a Chief of Staff,” the forum stated.

