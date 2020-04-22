FUTO Parleys Imo State Government on Covid-19, Donates Sanitisers

Expectations of the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma is being met on daily basis as delegation from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) registered their presence with donation of cartons of sanitizers to the State Government to assist in the fight against Coronavirus disease.

Receiving the team at the Government House, Owerri on Tuesday, the governor stated that the response of the FUTO team to the clarion call of the state government demonstrates their determination to help in the growth of the state, especially now that the state is battling with the Covid-19 situation.

Expressing delight on the provision of 2,000 pieces of 100ml sanitizers which were produced by the institution, Governor Uzodimma charged them on result-oriented research to further develop other scientific items to save our people from coronavirus scourge and other diseases.

The Governor noted that Covid-19 has given every Dick and Tom a sense of worry globally, to the extent of casting doubt in the credibility of our scientists.

He thanked FUTO for rising to the occasion, adding that the sensitization awareness to students and their host community was not a waste of time and their ‘FUTO-made’ sanitizers are further proof that they are in tune with world standards. The Governor assured that the products will be put to proper use.

Earlier, leader of the delegation and the Vice-Chancellor of FUTO, Prof. Francis C. Eze stated that partnering with the state government through their support and encouragement is the way to go in order to surmount the attendant economic stress that COVID-19 has brought upon the lives of the people.

Prof. Eze further pledged the support of FUTO in the areas of public awareness and sensitization. He urged the government to always count on the university’s support and prayed that the pandemic would soon be done with.

