Covid-19: Firm Donates 600 Cubid Meters of Oxygen to Imo Government

The proactiveness of Governor Hope Uzodimma in leading the response in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic has continued to attract the attention of many co-operate organizations and groups, as more items are being donated to the government to back its preparedness to contain the disease in a situation it finds its way to the state.

Signed to this, Aurebles Gas, a multinational maker of medical oxygen that has a plant in the state has donated 600 Cubid meters of Gas to the state to equip the state with enough Oxygen in readiness of any outbreak.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Government, the Chairman, Imo State Taskforce on Covid-19, Prof. Maurice Iwu thanked the management of Aurebles Gas for identifying with the State at this trying time.

Prof. Iwu stated that their donation of Oxygen is very essential to the fight against Covid-19, noting that the disease is a respiratory one that requires enough oxygen to handle it. Prof. Iwu appreciated the owner of the company for citing the multi-million naira company in the state and assured that Governor Uzodimma who is desirous to help investors in the State will partner with them in the days to come.

Earlier, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Aurebles Gas, Chief Reginald Omeni who was accompanied by his General Manger, Mr. Sam John expressed his delight at the commitment of the State government in her efforts to check the dreaded virus from entering the state and prayed that it doesn’t find its way through.

Chief Omeni noted that the virus has strong affinity to oxygen, hence, the need for them to provide 600 Cubid meters of Gas to the state to get ready to contain the virus.

Voicing his concern over the rapid spread of the virus in so many states, the Aurebles Gas boss noted that the 600 Cubid meters of gas they have noted will be sufficient to provide oxygen for over 1,000 patients. He stated that Imo State will not have any oxygen shortage in a situation where the need arises.

Chief Omeni further assured that his company will be willing to offer any assistance deemed necessary by the governor as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...