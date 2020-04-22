COVID-19: Access Bank Launches Mobile App For Seamless Transactions

As part of its effort to ensure its customers have easy access to their funds and can carry out seamless transactions during these uncertain times, Nigeria’s leading retail bank Access Bank Plc has launched a revolutionary new mobile banking application.

Known as ‘AccessMore,’ the app according to the lender is an innovative mobile application that offers a ‘more than banking’ experience, built on cutting-edge technology, offering tailored and personalised services with ease of usage and excellent customer experience.

Commenting on this, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe said that in a period like this, ‘when we need to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers than ever, we have risen to the challenge to ensure our customers have access to their funds to carry out transactions while keeping safe at home.’

He explained that the lender has done this by providing not just uninterrupted service but superior service.

‘To deliver on our promise to continually give our customers ‘more’, we have worked with first class tech experts to build the AccessMore mobile app to suit our customers’ lifestyle and meet their financial needs.

‘As we mark our first anniversary post-merger with erstwhile Diamond Bank, this new addition to our array of solutions is also in line with our promise to adopt the best of both institutions.

‘The AccessMore mobile app does not only deliver the best combination of both mobile apps, it accommodates the unique needs of existing users, delivering the best mobile banking experience on a world class platform.

Some of the unique features of the ‘AccessMore’ mobile app include: dashboard personalisation of theme and favourites, interactive promotional messages, intuitive beneficiary selection and of course a more rewarding banking experience,’ he said.

Also, on the timeliness of the App, Access Bank Executive Director, Retail Banking, Victor Etuokwu, said, ‘This month marks the one-year anniversary of our expanded institution and we are using this opportunity to reward our loyal customers who believed in us and stood by us throughout the integration period.’

He disclosed that from April to December 2020, ‘Access Bank will be rewarding customers who complete ten (10) transactions using either our USSD service *901# or any of our mobile apps (old Access Mobile, old Diamond mobile or the new AccessMore app) per month. ‘So, the more a customer transacts in multiples of 10, the higher his/her chances of winning a Brand New Car in the quarterly draw. Our customers can download the new AccessMore mobile app from their Android Play store or IOS app store,’ Etuokwu said.

