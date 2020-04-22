Coronavirus: Infected Abia index cases was a communal transmission – Governor Ikpeazu

Two persons who have tested positive for coronavirus in Abia, South-east Nigeria, have no previous history of travelling abroad at least in the recent past, the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said.

The state recorded its first two cases of the viral infection on Monday, Mr Ikpeazu told journalists on Tuesday in Umuahia. The two patients are said to be 70 and 72 years old, with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, and heart problems.

“This pretty much looks more like community transmission, placing a huge burden on our shoulders as citizens to continue with the lockdown and maintain social distancing,” Mr Ikpeazu said.

The governor said the state government has shut down a private clinic where one of the patients was treated.

The facility would remain close to the public until it has been properly disinfected, while the medical doctors and nurses who attended to him are to remain quarantined until the result of their tests is out, he said.

“We shall embark on massive contact tracing across all the LGAs where these index cases have been associated with in the recent past. Hence, Ikwuano, Ukwa West and Umuahia North will be covered during this contact tracing.

“The days ahead will be difficult and calls for more courage and commitment in the hands of our front line officers and all citizens.

“Government will continue to provide all the PPE (personal protective equipment) required to protect our medical and paramedical personnel. We are sending a consignment of additional PPEs and other materials to support Federal Medical Center (FMC), Umuahia.

“Government will insist that all borders shall remain locked till further notice. All our citizens should remember that wearing of face masks in Abia is compulsory,” the governor said.

