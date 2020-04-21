Tinubu calls Mutiu at 61st birthday, a staunch progressive

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated a Lagos stalwart of the party, Alhaji Mutiu Are, on his 61st birthday.

In a congratulatory letter to Are dated April 17, his birthday, and released by Tinubu Media Office, the party’s national leader and former Lagos State governor said: “Very warm congratulations to Alhaji Mutiu Are, a staunch progressive, reliable associate and loyal member of our All Progressives Congress, on his 61st birthday.

Tinubu said: “Are has painstakingly served APC in Lagos and contributed immensely to the development of the state.

“A grassroots politician, reputed for working behind the scene, it is to his credit that today he is a prominent member of the Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision-making organ of APC in the state.

“Not only has Are done creditably well in politics; he has done even better for his community and for Islam, which he has propagated with all that he is blessed with.

“As he turns 61, I wish Are continued grace and blessing of Allah and the gift of longevity and good health.”

