Richard Quest test positive to coronavirus diagnosis on live TV

CNN anchor Richard Quest revealed on live TV that he tested positive for the coronavirus, but said he’s “grateful” so far that his symptoms have not been “horrific.”

Quest, who hosts the program “Quest Means Business,” made the announcement Monday.

“Over the weekend, I’ve been tested, and I’ve been diagnosed as having the coronavirus,” Quest said on the program. “Yep, I’ve got a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. I am grateful and thankful that I don’t seem to have any of the horrific symptoms of the others.”

“I just have a nasty cough, which, thankfully tonight because of our excellent technical staff, there won’t be too much spluttering away,” he added. “Nope, I don’t have too much of the awful breathlessness or fatigue or anything else, night sweats that some of my colleagues have suffered.”

“I’m not a fool nor am I a hero,” he said. “But at the moment, I feel fine, I feel good, but there are important things that you and I need to talk about every night, such as negative oil and the way the markets are still going down and what still needs to be done — which is why as long as I can — I don’t see why not, you and I will still get together at this time and have a good chat about the economic side of what’s going on.”

In a tweet, Quest said he is “saving [his] prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate” and urged the public to stay at home.

Fellow CNN anchors Chris Cuomo — who just released a video of his “official re-entry” from his quarantine — and Brooke Baldwin have also tested positive for the virus.

