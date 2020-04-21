PDP tackles Yahaya Bello over comment on COVID-19 preparedness

The Kogi State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Governor Yahaya Bello, on his comment on the preparedness of the state for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello had spoken on the state’s preparedness on Channels TV programme on Sunday, where he said the state was yet to test any one for COVID-19 because it developed an application for tracking symptoms and no one has so far manifested signs in the state.

Reacting, however, in a statement on Monday in Lokoja, the PDP described the governor’s outing as a “show of shame”.

The party in the statement by Mr Achadu Dickson, its Director Research and Documentation, said: “the governor’s silence would have been golden, rather than going to wash his dirty linen of unpreparedness and lack of seriousness of his administration in preparing and fighting the COVID-19 scourge”.

He said the situation in the state calls for prayers to prevent the scourge from visiting it as there is no structure in place to stem its spread.

The statement further pointed out that rather than sitting down to the business of developing the state, Bello has been busy in “his gym while also shamelessly circulating such activities on social media”, adding that under Gov. Yahaya Bello and the APC, Kogi is already a failed state.

The PDP urged the people to stay safe, maintain all the necessary protocols to avoid the COVID-19 scourge as it is “now glaring and overwhelmingly confirmed that the state does not have a government that believes in the pandemic and has not prepare to protect the citizens in the event of eventualities”.

When contacted for his response on the matter, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said the state government cannot accord the main opposition party the honour of

