NPA orders terminal operators to suspend collection of charges

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has directed all terminal operators to suspend the collection of all applicable terminal storage fees cum demurrage through the period of the extension of the 14 days stay at home order issued by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had extended the 14 days stay at home order for another 14 daya to enable health workers tackle the spread of the novel Coronavirus also known as COVID 19 pandemic.

General Manager, Corporate Communication and Strategy of NPA, Engr. Jatto Adams, in a statement indicated that the fiscal measure was informed by the pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic imposed on businesses.

He stated: “NPA has directed all Terminal operators to extend the suspension of all applicable terminal storage fees on consignments (demurrage) for another fourteen days effective April 13, 2020.

This follows the extension of the Lockdown in response to the COVID-19 outbreak by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

“This gesture is in recognition of the pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic imposes on businesses, the responsibility imposed on the Authority to relief this burden on its customers as well as attaining the objective of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business Policy at this trying period.

“The Authority states that compensation to terminal operators will be as spelt out in its April 8, 2020 letter to the terminal operators.

“The authority will not tolerate any form of non-compliance with directive and not hesitate to apply the appropriate sanctions.

The NPA thanks all stakeholders for their cooperation”, Adams warned

