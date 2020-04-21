Nigeria extends closure of Airports to curb COVID19 spread

Nigeria extended the closing of the West African nation’s airports for two weeks as it continues a lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision is subject to review when appropriate, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said in an emailed statement.

Nigeria closed its international airports for one month on March 23, a week before President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a two-week lockdown of the capital, Abuja, the commercial hub, Lagos and neighboring Ogun state. The stay-at-home directive was also extended to the end of April.

