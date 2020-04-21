I’ve no presidential ambition — Onyema

The Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema has disowned an online poster by a group known as United People of Nigeria Initiative (UPNI) endorsing him for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023, declaring that he is not interested in politics.

According to him, he is a businessman and does not have any political ambition. In a statement he personally signed on Sunday, the chairman said he does not know the group directly or remotely.

He explained that his humanitarian activities are devoid of politics but were borne out of his desire to give back to the society as his own contribution to humanity.

