FCMB suspends Millionaire Promo, commits to customers’ safety

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced a temporary suspension of the season 7 edition of its promotion package for savings account customers tagged, ‘’FCMB Millionaire Promo’’.

According to the lender, the decision, which has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is part of its strategies to support the efforts of the government to mitigate the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The bank stated that the development was also in line with the social distancing protocol and other measures recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to contain the disease.

According to the Executive Director, Retail Banking of FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu, “the decision to temporarily suspend the Millionaire Promo Season 7 was a difficult one. However, as a responsible organisation, the safety and well-being of customers and the entire public are paramount at this critical period of a health emergency.

“As soon as the situation becomes conducive, the season 7 of the promo will resume, because we are committed to reward the aspiration of our customers to save and fulfil their dreams”, the banker assured.

Before the suspension of the promo, thousands of customers of FCMB and officials of the regulatory agencies usually attend the live draws of the promo across the four regions and nineteen zones covered by the bank nationwide.

The ‘’FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 7’’ was scheduled to run from March to October 2020 and produce another set of 16 lucky customers of the Bank as millionaires through winnings of cash ranging from N1million to N2 million. This is in addition to 152 LED televisions, 152 power generating sets, 912 smart phones and 760 decoders, to be won through electronic selection of all qualified customers.

As one of the nation’s financial services provider, FCMB has continued to provide prompt and convenient financial services despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

For instance, the bank has already activated its Business Continuity plan and commenced a comprehensive implementation of safety measures for customers, staff and the public to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Apart from advising Nigerians to diligently adhere to all the rules put in place by the government and the health authorities to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the Bank has put in place several safety measures at all its touch points.

