MASSOB condemns Ohaneze, others’ silence on Kalu’s incarceration

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the continued incarceration of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on what it described as frivolous charges of corruption and abuse of State funds during his administration as the Governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007.

It also frowned at the silence of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Alaigbo Foundation, Ndigbo Lagos, Aka Ikenga and other eloquent Igbo socio-political organizations in Igbo land on the political persecution of Senator Kalu.

In a statement issued on Monday in Anambra State by the Uchenna Mmadu-led faction of the pro-Biafra group, it said Ndigbo’s continued silent on the persecution of their eloquent son may result to more persecution of other progressive Igbo leaders by the same cabal and their collaborators.

The group said it was not happy that Kalu was being singled out for “political persecution and prosecution in a Nigeria, he so much believed in and ready to die for.

The statement read partly, “Though Senator Orji Uzor Kalu does not believe or support MASSOB or any other pro-Biafra organization in our quest for the actualization and restoration of Biafra, MASSOB will never abandon him to suffer in this sponsored political assassination by his political foes.

“He is an eloquent and detribalised pan Nigerian leader. We shall never relent in our pursuit for his release. MASSOB is in collaboration with many prominent Igbo socio-political organizations for Orji Uzor Kalu’s release from his persecuted political travails.

“His political prominence and leadership charisma in his APC and other political parties including his national political grassroots support sent shivers to his political opponents and hypocrites who were no longer comfortable with his national acceptance.”

The group further regretted that Kalu is a very close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari who had kept silent in Senator Kanu’s sponsored political travails.

“MASSOB, after an investigation, understands that 2023 presidential election is the cause for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s political persecution. It is a systematic scheme projected and sponsored by a former Lagos State Governor-led gang of cabals that are primarily frustrating the general progress of Nigeria, “the group alleged.

MASSOB demanded for immediate release of Senator Kalu, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government was fully aware that Kalu’s travails were politically motivated and sponsored.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu must be released now even though he is enemy of Biafra actualization and restoration. We support his release because he is an Igbo man,” MASSOB concluded.

