ITEMS EVERY HOME SHOULD HAVE DURING THE PANDEMIC

The ongoing pandemic changed people’s view about visiting the hospital, some facilities even implored their patients to only visit if there is an emergency as it is not considered the safest place during this period and has increased the need to keep the home safe. Keeping where we live safe is just as important as being prepared in the event of an accident or illness.

Here are some items that every home should possess to avoid unnecessary hospital visitation.

· THERMOMETER

It is an instrument used in measuring temperature and it is of different types with the digital type being the commonest. The hand can’t determine the body temperature as it cannot state the exact degree which is an indicator of when to give first aid. A thermometer is used when fever is suspected which is also one of signs of several illnesses, a temperature reading of 37.5 degree Celsius and above is considered fever and persistent fever especially after giving first aid (paracetamol of age-appropriate dose and tepid sponge) should not be overlooked and should be reported to the hospital immediately.

TYPES OF THERMOMETER AND HOW TO USE IT

Digital thermometer: this type could be placed in the mouth (oral), underarm (axillary), bottom (rectum). Cleaning of this type of thermometer before and after use is important due to contact with the skin. It can be cleaned with cotton wool and methylated spirit.

Temporal artery thermometer: it uses infrared scanner to measure the temperature, by placing it just in front of the forehead without necessary skin contact.

Both thermometers beep after use and the degree of the temperature shows on the screen of the thermometer. They are affordable and can be gotten from standard pharmacies and some variety stores.

·

·

· ORS

Oral Rehydrating Salt when added to water is called ORT Oral Rehydrating Therapy/Treatment. It is a form of fluid replacement especially during diarrhea or vomiting. It is prepared by diluting a sachet of ORS into a litre of clean water which is given in small quantity at regular intervals continuously. When diarrhea occurs stopping it is not as important is replacing the lost fluids as not replacing the fluids could lead to dehydration and eventually lead to death if immediate intervention is not sought.

YES, STOOLING CAN KILL!

It is better to have a sachet add home to avoid inappropriate measurement, it is affordable and can be gotten from pharmacy stores, some manufacturers even add flavour to make it taste more palatable. Ensure the ORS is diluted with clean water, preferable a trusted bottle water of 1 litre would be adequate for a sachet of ORS, sip slowly and watch out for improvement, if non then visit the hospital immediately

· FIRST AID BOX

Burns, falls, cut, strain and other injuries are unplanned events which require emergency treatment to reduce its severity which is where being prepared by owning a first aid box could go a long way positively. It’s not compulsory it should be the original first aid box as that could be quite expensive, getting a carton or plastic and putting the first aid kits in it as a form of improvised box. FIRST AID label should be attached by the side or top for easy identification and should be placed where it will be easily accessible.

BASIC FIRST AID BOX CONTENTS

Clean bandages

Over-the- counter Pain relief drug

Plaster

Cotton wool

Methylated spirit

Hand gloves

Balm

Scissors

All these items can be gotten from pharmacy stores near you.

NOTE: always put on gloves before giving first aid to reduce the risk of infection.

It is essential for every house to have these items post pandemic, as it is considered a proactive move which everyone ought to cultivate.

All items can be gotten at local pharmacies and you can also get it on various e-commerce platforms as they are considered essential items and would be delivered to your door step.

Keeping washing your hand properly and keep practicing social distancing.

STAY SAFE TO STAY ALIVE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...