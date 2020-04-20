“Glory be to God .. my wife Chioma has now tested negative twice to Covid19, Davido reveals

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke famously known as Davido, has announced that his fiancée, Chioma, has tested negative to coronavirus after two separate tests.

Davido made the announcement public through his Twitter handle.

“Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you ..,” the singer twitted.

Davido had on March 27 announced Chioma tested positive to COVID-19 after returning from London with their newborn.

He also announced that he, his child and crew had to take the test but all tested negative including the newborn.

The number of infected persons in Nigeria has been on the rise.

On Sunday, the country recorded its highest daily figure since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in February with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announcing 86 cases.

The total tally of infected people in the country is now 627.

A breakdown of all the cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 376 cases, followed by FCT – 88, Kano – 36, Osun – 20, Oyo – 16, Edo – 15, Ogun and Katsina, 12 cases each, while Kwara and Akwa Ibom have recorded nine cases each.

Bauchi has 7 cases, Kaduna – 6, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti, 3 cases each, Enugu, Rivers, Niger and Jigawa have two cases each, while Benue, Anambra and Borno have recorded one apiece.

A total of 21 states and the FCT have so far reported at least a case of the disease.

