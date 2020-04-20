Expert says ‘No relationship between 5G tech, COVID-19’

Prof. Rasheed Jimoh, the Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences (CIS), University of Ilorin, has urged Nigerians to disregard the belief that Fifth Generation technology (5G) was the cause of Covid 19 pandemic.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, Jimoh said that such belief should be disregarded “as there is no connection between the technology and the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Contrary to insinuations linking the deployment of the 5G technology to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the expert said that 5G has nothing to do with the outbreak of the disease.

He said that technology had been evolving from analogue phone to present day Third (3G) and Fourth (4G) Generation phones that many Nigerians use for internet purposes.

He also disclosed that the deployment of the Fifth (5G) Generation technology is about artificial intelligence, which involves improved speedy internet to enhance communication between human beings and other devices such as cars and computers.

He, however, warned against the health hazards that may come with the deployment of 5G technology.

The Professor of Computer Science disclosed that in 5G technology, sensors may be implanted in the office drawer and home entrance to establish communication so that computer could behave like human beings.

According to him, the associate health hazards will come through radiation from electromagnetic waves such as radio station and telecommunication masts.

He urged those in authority to put measures in place before the deployment of the Fifth (5G) generation technology in

Nigeria to curb any health risk that may arise. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...