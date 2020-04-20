Expert says ‘No relationship between 5G tech, COVID-19’

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
144

Prof. Rasheed Jimoh, the Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences (CIS), University of Ilorin, has urged Nigerians to disregard the belief that Fifth Generation technology (5G) was the cause of Covid 19 pandemic.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, Jimoh said that such belief should be disregarded “as there is no connection between the technology and the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Contrary to insinuations linking the deployment of the 5G technology to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the expert said that 5G has nothing to do with the outbreak of the disease.

He said that technology had been evolving from analogue phone to present day Third (3G) and Fourth (4G) Generation phones that many Nigerians use for internet purposes.

He also disclosed that the deployment of the Fifth (5G) Generation technology is about artificial intelligence, which involves improved speedy internet to enhance communication between human beings and other devices such as cars and computers.

He, however, warned against the health hazards that may come with the deployment of 5G technology.

The Professor of Computer Science disclosed that in 5G technology, sensors may be implanted in the office drawer and home entrance to establish communication so that computer could behave like human beings.

According to him, the associate health hazards will come through radiation from electromagnetic waves such as radio station and telecommunication masts.

He urged those in authority to put measures in place before the deployment of the Fifth (5G) generation technology in
Nigeria to curb any health risk that may arise. (NAN)

SHARE
Previous articleSorry we wont have Ramadan lectures, congregational prayers this year, Sultan tell Nigerian muslims
Next articleCOVID-19: Edo PDP tackles Obaseki over claim on financial spending
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.