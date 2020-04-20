COVID-19: Kwankwaso donates 60-bed hospital as isolation centre

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
142

Kolade Adeyemi, Kano

The former governor of Kano state senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Monday donated AMANA HOSPITAL to the Kano State Government to aid the fight against COVID-19 .

A statement by Saifullahi Hassan Media Aide to senator Rabiu Kwankwaso said the contribution was to assist the “Management Committee overcome this epidemic.”

Hassan explained that “AMANA HOSPITAL is newly built, fully equipped with 60-beds capacity, completed last month and it has not yet been commissioned. It is located at Miller Road, Bompai, Kano State.”

SHARE
Previous articleCOVID-19: Confusion as Ilorin residents defy lockdown order again
Next articleNo approved vaccine yet in Nigeria for COVID-19 – WHO
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.