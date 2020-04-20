COVID-19: Kwankwaso donates 60-bed hospital as isolation centre

Kolade Adeyemi, Kano

The former governor of Kano state senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Monday donated AMANA HOSPITAL to the Kano State Government to aid the fight against COVID-19 .

A statement by Saifullahi Hassan Media Aide to senator Rabiu Kwankwaso said the contribution was to assist the “Management Committee overcome this epidemic.”

Hassan explained that “AMANA HOSPITAL is newly built, fully equipped with 60-beds capacity, completed last month and it has not yet been commissioned. It is located at Miller Road, Bompai, Kano State.”

