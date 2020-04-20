COVID-19: Confusion as Ilorin residents defy lockdown order again

There was confusion everywhere in Ilorin on Monday as residents trooped out in their numbers to earn their living in spite of the total lockdown of the Kwara capital and the state in general to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the level of compliance to the riot act read to residents on Sunday by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, on total ban on vehicular movements, reports that it was not effective.

NAN also reports that commercial vehicles, including motorcycles and tricycles were busy carrying passengers to their destinations.

Alabi, Chairman, Technical Committee on COVID-19 in the state, had while giving an update on the lockdown, warned the people against vehicular movement as the government relaxed the order for four hours to allow people to restock their essential needs.

Security operatives were seen looking confused and unsure of how to control traffic in spite of the state asking residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

The check revealed that security operatives’ failure to come out on time to start enforcement before the residents left their homes might have been responsible for the people defying the government’s total lockdown order.

NAN also reports that the Kwara Government had directed security agents in the state on Sunday to arrest violators of the stay-at-home and movement restrictions order imposed on the state to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

