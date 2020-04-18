What to expect from Nigeria’s capital market this week April 20,2020

Equities

Investors’ interest in bellwether stocks, DANGCEM (+16.2%), MTNN (+6.8%), NESTLE (+16.5%) among others, led the domestic bourse to post a whopping 7.2% w/w gain – the largest weekly return since the 10th January 2020 (+9.1%).

Thus, the All-Share Index settled at 22,921.59 points.

Accordingly, the MTD return increased to +8.6% and YTD loss moderated to -14.6%. Sectoral performance was positive this week, as all sector indices gained.

The Consumer Goods (+15.6%) index led the gainers as NESTLE (+16.5%) and NB (+45.7%) recorded significant increases.

The Industrial Goods (+5.2%), Banking (+4.7%), Oil & Gas (+1.5%) and Insurance (+0.8%) indices followed suit.

This week’s performance was surprising, given that risks remain on the horizon following the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Nonetheless, we note that the market performance was buoyed by fundamentally justified stocks and therefore advise again, that investors trade cautiously.

Fixed Income and Money Market

Money Market

The overnight (OVN) rate contracted by 14.58 ppts, w/w, to 2.3%.

The money market opened with the OVN depressed (hovering around 2.0%), following inflows from CRR refunds by the CBN to deposit money banks late last week, and this week’s OMO maturities (NGN135.86 billion).

The outflow from Thursday’s OMO auction (NGN134 billion) was not significant enough to influence the movement of the rate.

At the auction, the CBN fully allotted instruments worth NGN134.00 billion – NGN16.00 billion of the 82DTM, NGN18.00 billion of the 166DTM and NGN100.00 billion of 334DTM at respective stop rates of 11.5%, 11.5% and 12.8%.

In the coming week, inflows worth a combined NGN300.34 billion are expected in the system from OMO maturities (NGN267.67 billion) and FGN bond coupon payments (NGN32.67 billion).

Nonetheless, we expect the OVN rate to expand as the CBN will likely mop up excess liquidity from the system.

Treasury Bills

Activity in the Treasury bills market was quiet, as the extended lockdown in Lagos, FCT and Ogun limited participation of local players.

Also, players in the NTB space shifted their attention towards the week’s PMA, further limiting participation.

Nonetheless, the direction of trading remained bullish given the buoyant system liquidity, with the average yield across all instruments contracting by 81bps to 8.7%.

The average yield contracted by 102bps to 11.3% at the OMO secondary market and expanded by 13bps to 3.4% at the NTB secondary market.

At the NTB PMA, the CBN fully allotted instruments worth NGN58.49 billion – NGN5.85 billion of the 91-day, NGN3.50 billion of the 182-day and NGN49.14 billion of the 364-day – at respective stop rates of 1.93% (previously 2.20%), 2.74% (previously 3.20%), and 4.00% (previously 4.30%).

We expect mixed trading sentiments in the Treasury bills secondary market next week, as demand slows at the OMO segment, and as quiet trading continues at the NTB segment.

Bond

Trading in the Treasury bonds secondary market remained bullish this week even as investors’ demand shifted towards Dangote Cement’s corporate bond issuance (NGN100.00 billion).

Thus, the average yield contracted by 30bps to 11.0%. Across the benchmark curve, yields contracted at the short (-42bps), mid (-26bps) and long (-12bps) segments of the curve, following demand for the JAN-2026 (-89bps), MAR-2027 (-34bps) and MAR-2036 (-42bps) bonds, respectively.

The DMO will hold a PMA on the 22nd of April wherein NGN60.00 billion across three instruments will be offered to investors through re-openings – 12.75% APR-2023, 12.50% MAR-2035, and 12.98% APR-2050 bonds.

We expect increased demand at the Treasury bond secondary market next week as investors bargain hunt, given the reduced supply at the bond auction to be conducted next week.

Foreign Exchange

This week, Nigeria’s FX reserves remained under pressure, sliding by another USD487.69 million WTD to USD33.91 billion (16th April 2020), as offshore outflows intensified in the face of weak inflows.

Consequently, the Naira depreciated by 0.34% w/w to NGN386.13/USD at the I&E window, and by 0.24% w/w to NGN416.00/USD in the parallel market.

As with the spot market, the exchange rate depreciated across all contracts in the Forward market. Precisely, the 1-month (-0.7% to NGN389.53/USD), 3-month (-1.5% to NGN396.08/USD), 6-month (-2.6% to NGN407.94/USD), and 1-year (-5.1% to NGN437.21/USD) contracts increases in naira value.

While we acknowledge that the currency remains under pressure, we believe the CBN’s FX rate alignment and convergence is a laudable move, which should ease pressures on the balance of payment and curtail speculative attacks on the naira.

Notwithstanding, the size of the recent adjustment might not be substantial enough to buy the CBN enough time before an official devaluation.

