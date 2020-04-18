What to expect from Global Economy from April 20,2020

After a weekend-long and eventful negotiation, OPEC and its allies agreed to cut crude production by a historic 9.7mb/d.

The agreement is expected to effectively take off on the 1st of May, 2020, and last till the end of June.

Then, the cut will be reduced to 7.7mb/d between July and December 2020. Finally, from January 2021 to April 2022, the agreed cut is expected to further reduce to 5.8mb/d.

Beyond the agreed production cut, heavyweight producers, Saudi Arabia, and other small producers such as Kuwait and the UAE, expressed plans to voluntarily cut an additional c.2.0mb/d.

Outside of OPEC+, oil-producing countries of the G20 also agreed to cut output by 3.7mb/d. Despite the historic production cut agreement, we remain largely cautious on the trajectory of crude oil prices over the near term.

For one, we like that the price war occasioned by the disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia in March is now effectively over.

However, the rapid pace of deceleration in global crude demand remains a key concern.

In our view, if the COVID-19 pandemic lasts for an extended period and continues to weigh on global demand, then prices will remain depressed.

Elsewhere, in the U.S, headline inflation moderated by 0.4% m/m in March – the fastest monthly decline since January 2015.

The moderation largely stemmed from declines in energy inflation and the price PMS of 5.8% m/m and 10.5% m/m, respectively.

Excluding volatile items such as food and energy prices, core inflation only dipped by 0.1% m/m – the first monthly decline since January 2010.

Meanwhile, food inflation rose, albeit at a slower pace, by 0.3% m/m, mostly on account of farm produce and other dairy-related products.

Looking ahead, while the direction of food inflation is difficult to call, especially in the light of continued lockdown instituted by various state governments in the U.S, we expect the still depressed crude oil prices to continue to tether gasoline and energy prices over the next few months.

Global Markets

Performances across global stocks were largely mixed, but with bullish bias, as the US and European countries laid out plans to gradually re-open their respective economies.

Also, news of a clinical trial for a potential cure to the coronavirus which was showing promising early testing results stoked positivity.

Performance in the US market (DJIA: -0.8%; S&P: +0.3%) was mixed, even as President Trump laid out plans to re-open the US economy.

Similarly, European equities (STOXX: +0.8%; FTSE 100: -0.5%) were mixed, even as countries in the region revealed plans to ease lockdown measures.

Asian markets were positive as Chinese (CSI 300: +0.8%) stocks closed in the green despite the announcement of an 18-year low GDP growth of -6.8% and expectations of further stimulus for the economy.

Similarly, Japanese (Nikkei 225: +2.9%) stocks also recorded another weekly gain.

