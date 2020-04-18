We will resist any attempt to stop Sen. Shettima’s re-election come 2023, group dares APC chieftains

A coalition of civil society organisations yesterday raised an alarm that a group of seven chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State has resolved to unleash what they termed “devilish campaign” against a former governor of the state, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance in Nigeria (COCMEGG), the CSOs alleged that the chieftains were still aggrieved with the outcome of the 2019 governorship election in Borno and regrouping ahead of 2023.

The president of the coalition, Comrade Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, in a statement issued in Lagos said the chieftains, whose identities were not disclosed, planted “a mischievous allegation” in the social media, claiming that Shettima had been boasting of being worth $900m in cash. The coalition added that the group fabricated a fake Wikipedia page to supporT

It called on credible civil societies and the public to be wary of many vicious attacks against Shettima, saying the seven chieftains have vowed to sustain their attacks from now till the 2023 elections.

Their number one aim is to have Kashim Shettima humiliated whether by the EFCC and ICPC or by losing at the polls in 2023 should he seek re-election for the Borno Central Senatorial seat which he now occupies,” the coalition stated.

